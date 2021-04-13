Yanet García delights her fans with “spicy” advance of adult content

Yanet García, the beautiful model, influencer and Mexican presenter, caused the madness through her social networks with what would be a “preview” of her new facet, debuting on an exclusive content page.

Through her Instagram account, the Regiomontana shared a photograph in which she appears posing with a tiny black outfit that left her worked figure in view of all her followers.

In the description, Yanet García only wrote “it’s coming …” (it’s coming), along with a couple of emojis, so his followers went crazy in the responses for what seems to be a “taste” of his debut on any adult content platform.

Even the model commented on one of the messages from a follower, which said “will we finally have that onlyfans?”, Responding only with an emoji of eyes.

Previously, Yanet García had already given “tastes” of this through his networks, since recently he has been sharing many images and videos of photo sessions.

