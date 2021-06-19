Yanet García captivates her followers with hot photography in a white bodysuit

The Mexican presenter Yanet García of the Televisa network, captivated her followers in social media with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, the presenter shared this photo on her official Instagram account, managing to add more than 90 thousand likes in a few minutes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Yanet García has gained so much popularity within Mexico with her impressive physique, that she has reached thousands of followers on her social networks, becoming the figure of several advertising campaigns.

The host of the magazine program “Hoy” with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, rose to fame on television by becoming the girl of the Televisa news weather, captivating viewers with her beauty.

