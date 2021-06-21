Yanet García captivates her fans with a photo in a white bodysuit | Instagram

The famous conductive Yanet García continues to add thousands of followers with her beauty and her attractive publications on various social networks where she continually delights the gentlemen with different photographs and outfits.

Once again, the presenter Mexican Yanet García from the Televisa network, managed to captivate her admirers on social networks with a photograph in a white bodysuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, the presenter shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, managing to add more than 100,000 likes in a few minutes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

It may interest you: Just a red ribbon !, Yanet García and her tremendous selfie

It should be noted that Yanet García has gained so much popularity within Mexico with his impressive physique, that he has reached thousands of fans on his social networks, becoming the figure of several advertising campaigns.

Morning “, wrote the also actress in the publication.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCIA.

The host of the magazine program “Hoy” along with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, rose to fame on television by becoming the girl of the Televisa news weather, captivating gentlemen with her beauty.

On the other hand, Yanet García recently also pleased her Instagram followers by posting a video that shows her starting to do her exercise routines for her later charms.

The former weather girl appears wearing a tight and colorful sports ensemble that perfectly outlined her statuesque figure.

It may interest you: “Who hangs on whom”, Sylvia Pasquel says to Luis Miguel

It should be noted that Yanet has always maintained that her beauty is one hundred percent natural, and that the changes in her body are due to the discipline she has in exercise and her diet, demonstrating it by going to the gym even on Sunday.

Also, as if that weren’t enough, she has become so expert on the subject that she already has her health coach diploma.

In her Instagram stories, the influencer said she was surprised by the number of fans she has on her social networks.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This time he made reference to Facebook, where in a few days he gained more than a million followers, and wrote the message next to his post:

Wow, thank you very much. We are a huge community ”.

And it is that thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, people are more aware of their favorite celebrities, as is the case with the model Yanet García, who recently dazzled her thousands of fans on social networks after posting a photo.