Yanet García caldea Instagram wearing her rear in minibikini from the pool

Yanet Garcia He again made it clear that he has no problem showing his spectacular body on social networks and this time he raised the temperature with a short video in a tiny swimsuit.

This Sunday, the beautiful young woman took the opportunity to upload a clip in which she appears posing with her back to the camera, where she shows off her shapely rear, clad in a minibikini from a luxurious swimming pool.

As expected, the publication of the so-called “weather girl” has received more than 126 thousand reproductions and almost 800 compliments.

“You look spectacular 😍”, “I love your butt 🍑❣️” and “How rich are you 😍🔥”, are some of the comments left by users.

It should be noted that in recent weeks, Yanet García has devoted himself fully to promoting his exclusive OnliFans content with all kinds of publications that undoubtedly leave more than one drooling.

The curvy woman has made it clear that they are bold photographs in which they will not find pornography or nudity.

“They are simply the photographs that I have always taken, but now the destinations and the poses change, but I would like to make this clear, that it is not pornographic or anything nude. It is only exclusive and better quality content ”.

It may interest you