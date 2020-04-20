Yanet García breaks the quarantine to go to the beach, they call her ignorant | Instagram

The driver Yanet García caused a great controversy on social networks when posting on his Instagram account that he had quarantined to go to the beach today in the afternoon, so the filled with criticism and they called her ignorant and irresponsible.

After a month without leaving their home and being locked up with their partner and their puppy in California, the couple decided to go out and enjoy a day at the beach.

This despite the security and social isolation measures that the authorities have asked to take due to the coronavirus epidemic.

It may interest you: Yanet Garcia opens her legs and teaches how to love a woman

Yanet shared today in his official account of Instagram two images where a denim shorts and a bikini pretty yellow color provocative, and in one of them it is seen that he is enjoying a delicious snack with his puppy.

Click here to view the photograph.

After 1 month without leaving home, my boyfriend and I decided to go to a beach house this weekend with no one around and it feels amazing to be able to get some sun and fresh air, “wrote the driver.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Perhaps this was done for a good purpose, as she did not think that this would make her receive a endless criticism from his followers who apparently did not take it at all well.

The image that caused more controversy with just five hours of being published, has more than 100 thousand I like and hundreds of comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

If the people around the beach don’t go out, why do you? Are you ignorant or just irresponsible? “Was one of the comments.

Despite this it is worth mentioning that the former weather girl continues conquering social networks with his phenomenal figure.

You can also read: Yanet Garcia shows off her attributes to the rhythm of Beyoncé on Tiktok

The fitness girl usually shares photos and videos on her Instagram account where she delights her millions of followers with her rear that every day is more perfect and toned.

.