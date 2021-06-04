Yanet García assures that her OnlyFans page is a success despite the fact that there is no pornography or nudity

Yanet Garcia, the regal sexy weather girl who made an international impact, assured that her OnlyFans page is a success thanks to her fans, but clarified that they are bold photographs in which they will not find pornography or nudity.

Visiting Monterrey, the host and fitness expert, reported that she has been on the platform for a month that allows her to have a more intimate connection with her followers, who pay a monthly fee to have access to the material it offers.

“I mean, I’m not doing nudity, I’m not teaching absolutely anything,” said Yanet.

“They are simply the photographs that I have always taken, but now the destinations and poses change, but I would like to make this clear, that it is nothing pornographic or anything nudity. It is only exclusive and better quality content ”.

New York was the first destination in which the former host of the ‘Hoy’ program allowed herself to be photographed wearing sexy outfits that emphasize her physical attractiveness.

“I opened the page on April 18, I just turned one month old, and quite a few people have subscribed. I can’t tell you how many because of money and privacy, but they are quite a lot. Hopefully it continues to grow, ”he shared.

“Maybe there were people who went with the intention that: ‘Oh, Yanet is going to undress’, and no, they realize that they are not. Now the name of the platform is OnlyFans, only for fans ”.

