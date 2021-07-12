Yanet García as a goddess shows off her heart attack beauty in ‘spicy’ photo in bed

Yanet García, the former host of the Televisa morning program ‘Hoy’, has once again stolen the glances of her loyal followers on social networks, by leaving her most seductive side in view of everyone.

Via Instagram, the Monterrey model spread the image where she reveals her tremendous rear in tiny red underwear on the bed, accompanied by the following message.

“I really believe that you can do anything with radical self-love,” he wrote.

This publication has had more than 115 thousand likes and about 600 comments from his more than 13 million followers on Instagram, revealing his admiration for the beauty of the UANL Tigres fan Yanet García.

