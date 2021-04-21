Yanet García announces with sensual videos that she opened her OnlyFans account

Yanet Garcia, Mexican television presenter and model shared the news on her social networks that created your OnlyFans account, a platform that promotes a person’s adult-only content for profit.

“Enjoy my exclusive content at OnlyFans”, Was the message that Yanet left in her most recent Instagram post where she appears in a sensual red lingerie.

In a previous publication, the former ‘Weather Girl’ included the cordial invitation for her followers to subscribe to her new network, to which They will be able to have access for $ 20 dollars a month, which would be about $ 400 Mexican pesos.

“Welcome to my OnlyFans, Subscribe“Says the video on his network that already has more than 1 million views.

If you are one of the almost 14 million followers of Yanet on Instagram, surely you will not want to miss its exclusive content on the platform for adults.

Although that does not mean that she will abandon her fans on her other official accounts, she will continue to make sure to keep them informed about her day to day and, of course, to continue posting the sensual photos to which she is accustomed.