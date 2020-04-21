Yanet García and the tiniest thong she has ever worn | Instagram

Former climatic girl Yanet García once again dazzled her followers by sharing a photo using a string thong that apparently is the smallest who has used and left exposed his rear.

García has a sculptural body and boy, with so much exercise that body does that some years ago he did not have but with the perseverance and proper nutrition he managed to have.

In the photograph he shared, he appears wearing two pieces apparently red in color you can not appreciate the color so much because of the surplus of the photograph as well as being quite small that is lost in its rear.

She is known for having a rather striking attribute that she is obviously aware of and also likes to brag about as her work arguably has cost her.

After he had an injury to one of his legs, García began to make therapies for his recovery and it was that he continued to exercise which took quite a liking for what he is now fully dedicated to it.

The pretty model catapulted herself on social networks by calling so much attention on television and later on social networks because her body stood out when using her fitted outfits.

Since Yanet started sharing his journey exercise has been joined by a large number of followers who like to take some tips that he shares and especially the evolution that he has had in his body thanks to a good diet and excellent training routines Thanks to which he has created an App where he can help you carry a healthy diet and exercise to maintain your health and your body healthy.

Yanet is used to wearing very tight clothes or very little clothes, even though any garment she wears will make her stand out with her charm, charisma and his physique.

