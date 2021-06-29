Yanet García and Jen Selter boast ‘duel of peaches’ in thread suits

Yante Garcia shook social media by posing alongside New York fitness model Jen Selter, both dressed in flirty and daring multi-colored string swimsuits, showing off their best and most outstanding physical attributes in a ‘peach duel’ that caused controversy among their followers .

Covered with nice unicorn robes, both models caused excitement for just a few microseconds, because immediately after a little twerking step they said goodbye to these outfits and showed themselves with the tiny and daring garments.

Selter and Garcia they showed their worked bodies and stylized figures while posing on their backs on the balcony of an apartment in a skyscraper in the United States.

Yanet has lived for some time with her boyfriend in New York City, from where she has created the sizzling exclusive material that hangs in her recently launched Onlyfans account.

Who is Jen Selter?

Selter is one of the most popular fitness models on social networks because through this medium she usually shares her fitness classes and some sports tips. On Instagram he has more than 12 million followers.

Jen became even better known for being the ‘creator’ of an exercise to tone the famous ‘peach’ using the body weight of athletes as a tool.

