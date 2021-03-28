Yanet Beltrán sings her truths to men – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Yanet Beltrán, manages to capture the attention of his followers with a million 200 thousand followers on digital music platforms, spreading his debut album Bad Grateful, with which he sees his efforts crystallized in the last nine years that it was professionally launched.

And in 2021, together with the singer-songwriter Luciano Luna, he carries out a new project.

“We are composing a romantic song via digital. So, the double prize will go to the audience with this duet “, he declares to The Sun of Mexico.

From California, United States; By telephone, the American-Mexican artist of musical parents, seeks her own style to pamper the public.

“I grew up listening to the songs of the disappeared Jenny Rivera and I chose to go with funny and even acidic song lyrics, without offending the male sex. Although I do tell him his truths in the lyrics of my songs, without neglecting even the comedy, all through sayings giving a lesson without falling into offense “, he details

The artist of Mexican origin is in days to place on the platforms Tu vieja te hits, of whose lyrics she comments:

“It is very easy for friends to tell our husbands to go out to party or play cards. And the good husband who loves his wife answers no. Then there comes the cheek with which the wife beats him and said husband, in the face of so much mocking comment from his friends, defends himself and reproaches the mother of his children, ”says Beltrán.

Yanet emphasizes that, “I identify with Jenny’s career because in the same way my figure is full and it is something that never bothers me in front of my audience because they accept me as is”.

Yanet Beltrán confesses as an admirer of Vicente Fernández, Alejandro Fernández and Pepe Aguilar, of whom she states that, “only with Pepe can I listen to his full album without missing any of his songs. Someday I hope to do a duet with him ”.