Yandel presents album with Tainy, the living legend of reggaeton – El Sol de México

With his participation in almost one hundred albums and songs by different artists, three of them winners of a Latin Grammy (Abusadora by Wisin & Yandel, and the albums Vibras by J Balvin and X 100pre by Bad Bunny), producer Tainy is one of the main responsible for the success of reggaeton on the world scene, and today he has Mexico in his sights as a country that could provide the world with a great star.

“It is the same artists who within their culture have to start looking for their own sound in the genre, that is what makes the country accept it. The style of Puerto Rico is not the same as that made in Colombia, in Argentina or in Spain, it is about giving the new generation the chance to explore and give it their authentic touch, “he commented in an exclusive interview with El Sol de México.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“In Mexico they go out there, there is a new and cool generation. I was able to get together with Natanael Cano, and I love the music he is making. I know there are many more artists that maybe right now I do not know, but I would like to continue listening to new music and refreshing sounds, things that inspire me to make music, “he added.

Reggaeton began its golden age just over 20 years ago. With influences from reggae and hip hop from the 70s, he presented a danceable and catchy rhythm that little by little earned exponents such as Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam, the recognition of the public in Latin America and the world.

In 2005, special categories were created for this genre in awards such as the Latin Grammy and the Lo Nuestro Awards, and in 2009 the projection in English-speaking countries began, when the album Los extraterrestres by Wisin & Yandel became the first work of the genre. in obtaining a Grammy, causing that it infiltrated in other styles, like the ballad and the pop.

“Our music began in Puerto Rico, which although it is a small island, has a lot of music and culture richness. You put a reggaeton at a party, and it comes alive, that was the missing detail, that they listen to us,” Tainy mentioned. “Now it is easier to get into it because there are different branches, there is pure reggaeton, but there are people who have a more melodic sound”.

In the last three years, American artists have collaborated with urban musicians (Madonna and The Weeknd with Maluma, or Nicky Minaj with Karol G), increasing the number of followers worldwide.

Yandel stressed that the digital age has been a key piece for the international public to turn to see the work being done in Latin America, because thanks to the reach of the internet, new exponents have been able to share their songs.

“I like how these new generations are working. Things, I am not telling you that they are easy, but they are simpler than when we started. Now there are many platforms, and there are all those social networks, where you can transmit your vibe and your work You can take it instantly, but I think they are working at another level, and they are in the right lane, “he said.

To celebrate this supremacy of reggaeton, Tainy and Yandel present their first album in collaboration, entitled Dynasty, which consists of 9 songs, and will be available from July 16.

“They are 16 years working together with an incomparable chemistry, we have matured musically and as people, and we feel that this album arrived at the moment it had to arrive,” said Yandel.

Likewise, he announced that given the potential they observe in Mexico, they do not rule out merging reggaeton with the Mexican regional at some point. “Doing a combination with music with trumpets, rancheras and reggaeton would be something interesting,” he said.