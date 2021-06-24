Yamileth Mercado, ready for her second defense against Angélica Rascón

The current WBC super bantamweight champion, Yamileth Mercado, She is ready and willing to go to war with the challenger, Angélica Rascón, the monarch said that she will do everything to find out who is the one that governs the division. The fight will take place this weekend in Chihuahua.

Yamileth Market she declared herself ready to defend her crown, her injuries were left behind and she seeks to make it clear that she wants to have a very long reign, but, in front of her, she has Angelica Rascón, who will do everything to snatch the scepter from him.

“Before returning I preferred to fully complete my recovery, and once discharged I began to train. It is the first time that I return directly to the intensityWell, I wanted to be ready. I return happy and happy because I worked very hard, ”she commented.

He also stated that he did not arrive confidently to the lawsuit before Rail, but, what if it will seek to make clear who the champion is.

“I’m not confident, I worked very hard, so I always prepare myself. I don’t know how strong Angelica is, I don’t know much about her, but her record gives her an acceptable level. I am happy because I know that I worked very hard ”, she concluded.

