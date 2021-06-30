Yamileth Mercado defends herself and responds to haters for her fight

The world champion super bantamweight of the World Boxing Council, the Chihuahuan Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado, met virtually in the Tuesday of coffee this day and where he expressed his point of view on the TV commentators Aztec that they questioned during his actions last weekend, arguing that in his opinion he had lost the fight, which generated many negative reactions against “Yeimi” in social networks.

“It’s a moment I was very sad because I saw all the haters and all the things that the people who told me because they were influenced by a transmission, but nothing happens, I learn from that I grow, more fights will come, where do I go to demonstrate if I did not demonstrate in this one, in which I am going to grow if there was no growth in this one, learn from the bad things I did, learn from the good things I did, try even harder ”, he said.

“It was not my night, it was not the Yamileth Market that I would have liked and nothing happens ”, he added.

From his point of view “the transmission hurt us all, but it is understood, they are watching it on a television as well, I do not blame them, they are watching it through a television and the perspective is different, it does not look the same, You don’t see the suffering of the corners, you don’t see the feelings of the female fighters, you didn’t see anything of the kind that the public, the judges, it is totally different to see it on a television ”.

Mercado argues that the promoters and the WBC did not put things the way, “they put judges who are not from Chihuahua for people to understand that this is professionalism, it doesn’t need to be the whole Chihuahua Commission, the referee was not from Chihuahua, They were sent by the Council and for me it is a pleasure to have the possibility of having coexistence with other commissions, new experts in boxing, and that they work hand in hand with Zanfer Promotions, with 2M Promotions, who are opening up this cutting edge in boxing. “

In sports “I got out of focus, there were many things that were happening, I hurt my hands in the warm-up and I got out of focus at that moment, the first rounds I felt very uncomfortable, boxing is about appreciation and totally styles, there were two totally different styles, which at no time could be found, at the same time the two styles fell apart, and inadvertently a fight was made a little dirty, a little rapt. “

