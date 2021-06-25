Yamileth Mercado and Angélica Rascón foreshadow a war

The WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion, Yamileth Mercado, and who will be her challenger next Saturday in what will be her second defense, Angélica Rascón, met this Thursday at the final press conference offered by the companies 2M Promotions and Zanfer, and in which they agreed that they will star in a war on the ring.

“Yeimi” Mercado (17-2-0, 5 ko’s) will face “Mucuishle” Rascón (10-0-0, 2 ko’s), in the main fight of a very attractive and multi-star boxing evening that will be hosted by the gym “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” from the city of Chihuahua, and which will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the Casa del Boeo.

“We made a great preparation to retain the title, we have worked hard in every way and on Saturday you will see a 100% ‘Yeimi’, leaving everything in the ring to retain the title. I know that Angelica is a great fighter and that she will step into the ring to the best of her abilities, so I expect a very tough fight, but we will go out with our arms raised, “said Yamileth.

For her part, Angélica Rascón thanked the opportunity to fight for her dream and assured that the championship will change hands this Saturday.

“I respect Yamileth for what he has done and the quality he has shown, but this Saturday there will be a new champion, I know ‘Yeimi’ very well, we know how to fight him and we have prepared to fight 10 rounds to the fullest if necessary,” he stated .

The mayor of Chihuahua, María Angélica Granados, declared that it is an honor for the municipality to receive the important and historic world championship contest between Yamileth Mercado and Angélica Rascón, and pointed out that it is important for the municipality to host world-class events.

“I wish Yamileth and Angélica every success, clear examples of the strength and improvement of the woman who pursues her dreams, and for Chihuahua it is very positive to send the signal nationwide that we are already recovering the rhythm, reactivating the economy and of course, supporting the sport. Welcome to all participants, and remember that Chihuahua welcomes you with open arms ”, said the municipal president.

The director of the Municipal Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, Tomás Alonso Aguilera, assured that the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym will be a great venue for the world championship fight, although this time he remarked that only 2,000 fans will be allowed , and pointed out that he knows both “Yeimi” and “Mucuishle” perfectly and that he is convinced that they will offer a great fight.

Also present at the conference were the president of the Chihuahua Box Commission and who will supervise the world championship fight, Humberto Manjarrez, as well as the representatives of the co-promoters 2M Promotions and Zanfer, Miguel Latorre and Rafael Soto.

The medical check-up and weight ceremony will take place this Friday, in the Plaza de Armas de Chihuahua, at 10:00 am.

There are still some seats available on the www.startickets.com portal, as well as at the box office of the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym.