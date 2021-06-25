OFFICIAL WEIGHING FROM CHIHUAHUA, CHIHUAHUA



Yamileth Mercado 120.8 lbs vs. Angelica Rascón 121.5 lbs.

WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship

Argi Cortés 115.7 lbs. vs. Daniel Argueta 116.8 lbs.

Victor Mendez 118.4 lbs. vs. Efraín Pérez 118.4 lbs.

Venue: “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” Gym

City: Chihuahua, Chih, Mx

Promoters: Zanfer Promotions and 2M Box Promotions

TV: TV Azteca

“YEIMI” vs “MOCUISHLE”, GUARANTEED SHOW

Yamileth Mercado will risk her WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship for the second time, when she faces Angélica Rascón this Saturday, at the “Rodrigo M. Quevedo” gym in the city of Chihuahua, leading an attractive co-promotion function for Zanfer Promotions and 2M Box Promotions, which will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

At the weight ceremony, “Yeimi” Mercado (17-2-0, 5 ko’s) looked serene, focused, motivated and above all, with a look of intensity and confidence. He weighed 120.8 pounds, 54,800 kilograms. and his physique looked very well worked.

Their challenger, the undefeated “Mocuishle” Rascón (10-0-0, 2 ko’s), was all joy, smiles and tranquility. At the time of weighing himself, he came up with a metallic top, which he had to remove for his official weight of 121.5 pounds, 55,100 kilograms to be read. She even posed masked and with a shield, like a comic strip character, like a super heroine.

The styles of Yamileth and Angelica lend themselves so that on the ring, they offer a spectacular combat.

“We have done a great preparation and I am very motivated because there will be some people in the gym where the fight will be, and there will be my parents, my family, my friends, and that makes me very happy. My first defense was without an audience and away from home, in Hermosillo ”, declared“ Yeimi ”.

For her part, Angélica Rascón was clear and direct.

“I did the preparation, I have the mentality and the talent to become a world champion. They are going to see a new world champion this Saturday ”, declared“ Mocuishle ”.

What is expected to be a clash between the aggressiveness and strength of Yamileth Mercado, against the skill, boxing and speed of Angélica Rascón, will be backed by two fights where some of the strongest prospects in Mexican boxing will be presented.

In a duel from the capital, Argi Cortés (18-2-2, 8 ko’s) will face Daniel Argueta (13-2-0, 6 ko’s) in 8 rounds in the Super flyweight division. Cortés, directed by Ignacio Beristain, weighed 52,500 kilograms, and Argueta 53.

And in a knockout clash, Sonoran Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez (29-4-2, 21 ko’s) will seek his thirtieth victory in professional boxing, when he meets Efraín “Matador” Pérez (19-12-0, 14 ko’s), who will seek his victory 20. Both the “Spock” ​​from Hermosillo and the “Matador” from CdMx, weighed 53,700 kilograms.

The function of this Saturday will be with restricted public access, however, the participants have followed, since their arrival in Chihuahua and during their stay at the host hotel, the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Commission of Local Box, as well as World Boxing Council.