Yamaha xsr125 | Motor

The portfolio of Yamaha’s Sport Heritage line welcomes its newest member, the XSR125, which inherits all the neo retro style of her older sisters and compresses it into this new package that will come to compete in the segment of low displacement motorcycles for mainly urban use in the different European markets.

Yamaha XSR125

Gallery: Yamaha XSR125

Scheduled to begin to be available from the first week of June, the Yamaha XSR125 uses the Deltabox chassis that guarantees rigidity and low weight, and on which it is assemble a figure that resembles the XSR700 and XSR900. With some differences in the tank (with a capacity of 2.9 gallons), you can choose in red (Redline), yellow (Impact Yellow) and black (Tech Black).

The motorization of the Yamaha XSR125 will be a 124 cm3 single cylinder engine that complies with the latest Euro 5 emissions standard and that develops 14.7 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, working in conjunction with a six-speed transmission.

Yamaha XSR125

Front and rear 17-inch wheels with bladed wheels are mounted, the front suspension is fork and the rear suspension arm, the saddle is 815mm from the floor, which will make it friendly to first-time ‘bikers’, and an empty weight of 140 kg is announced.

Gallery: Yamaha XSR125

Yamaha has not announced prices for the XSR125 as it says that since the market will vary by region, they must be found directly locally. Just for reference, in Spain it is advertised at 4,399 euros, practically 20 million pesos, so unfortunately it is one of those motorcycles that we will most certainly not see in our country.

Yamaha XSR125