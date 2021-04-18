Yamaha wants future electric sports cars to use its 350 kW (476 hp) engine

Despite Yamaha Motors is best known for the development of motorcycles, the brand has played an increasingly prominent role in the development of engines, both for the world of two wheels and four. An example of this is your new electric motor oil-cooled that is combined with an inverter and gearbox that promises market-leading power density.

First of all, say that this is not the only electric motor that Yamaha has developed. Starting last year, the Japanese manufacturer began expanding its business to include the development of thrusters between 35 and 200 kW, Or what is the same, from 48 to 272 hp. The smallest units were created with personal mobility vehicles and motorcycles in mind, while the more powerful ones are intended for passenger cars. These engines were commissioned by other companies to use their respective products.

Because while it deviates from the company’s classic internal combustion engines for motorcycles, the creation of zero emission powertrains for other companies it is a natural extension of your business. Yamaha has long made combustion engines for other manufacturers, beginning in 1967 with an in-line six-cylinder block for the Toyota 2000GT. Over the years, he also developed the heart of the Toyota MR2, the V8 for the first Volvo XC90, and even helped with the development of the V10 from the Lexus LFA.

Now, Yamaha is adding electric hypercar manufacturers to its growing list of potential customers. The brand’s latest innovation is a 350 kW (476 hp) electric drive. That’s enough to be more powerful than 95% of all the vehicles on our roads. And instead of developing the transmission components separately, Yamaha integrated both the mechanical and electrical parts into a single unit. That means that both engine and gearbox are in the same set.

While a single unit would provide more than enough power for a (very powerful) car, Yamaha envisions multiple units to power a single vehicle. Unlike those that run on gasoline, electric cars can easily incorporate two or more engines into their transmissions, easily increasing total power. Only two of these new Yamaha engines would provide an electric hypercar with 700 kW (951 hp) of power, a territory where we already find models like the Model S Plaid.

Three units would deliver 1,050 kW (1,427 hp), almost as much as the Bugatti Chiron, the world’s fastest internal combustion engine production car. Yamaha even showed an example of a skateboard chassis that could easily incorporate four of these engines for an all-wheel drive vehicle with a final power of 1,400 kW (1,903 hp). Yamaha claims that its new electric motor achieves “the highest class in the industry for yield density” with an operating voltage of 800 volts.

The challenge then comes in doing a battery pack that can generate enough power to feed these compact beasts. And of course finding tires and a chassis that can handle the torque they would produce. But assuming those problems can be solved, this shows that almost any automotive company can build an electric hypercar. Even potential fans could get in on the action, and those machines would be quiet and easy to drive when not on the track.

The Hamamatsu-based company states that is accepting orders to build prototypes equipped with this engine. These were developed for ease of installation, but the way the power output and cooling is delivered can be tailored to each customer’s specific applications. Along with other electric prototypes, Yamaha’s large yet small engine will be on display at the Yokohama Automotive Engineering Exhibition 2021, an event that will take place from May 26 to 28.

Source: Yamaha