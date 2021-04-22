Yamaha RX-A2A: multidisciplinary receiver for immersive audio

Prepared for the latest image formats and the new generation of consoles, integrating HDMI 2.1 ports with support for video at a resolution up to 8K.

Yamaha present their RX-A2A AV receiver. With a simple and minimalist design, this new system has been created to offer superior sound and completely transform the home theater with professional quality audio and video. In fact, it has anti resonance technology (ART) based on a fifth foot located in the center of the unit that provides additional stability against external vibrations in order to always enjoy a solid and crystalline sound.

The best sound

Thanks to the integration of Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, it is able to direct and place the sound in different points of the room, even from above. This feature is perfect for users who do not have ceiling speakers, as it simulates the Atmos experience with speakers facing the top.

Thus, it is possible to configure up to five speakers to replicate the effect of two in-ceiling speakers or use all seven channels to simulate the powerful effect of four in-ceiling speakers. Thanks to this, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound and two additional ceiling speakers or two Dolby Atmos elevation speakers, achieving spectacular ceiling effects for truly immersive audio. And for enhanced immersion and greater realism, it also supports Dolby Vision and DTS: X.

With 7.2 channels and a power of 100 watts per channel

Additionally, being a high-speed responsive amplifier, it responds to rapid input level changes for accurate and stable signal transmission.

Movies and games like never before

Perfect for lovers of video consoles and home theater, the Yamaha RX-A2A is ready for the latest image formats and even for the new generation of consoles, since it is provided with HDMI 2.1 ports with support for videos to Resolutions up to 8K and HDR10, providing deeper contrast and more realistic images that stay true to the intent of their creators.

Immersive and immersive

In the same way, it is characterized by integrating the exclusive technology of the Cinema DSP 3D signature, which was created from the combination of sound field data measured through digital signal processing.

For this, the firm compiled the sound data collected from concert halls and music clubs around the world. By digitizing them, their teams are able to efficiently reproduce these spaces in their users’ rooms, achieving astonishing realism.

Automatic calibration

The Yamaha RX-A2A features YPAOTM (Yamaha Parametric Room Acoustic Optimizer) multi-point automatic room calibration, which analyzes room acoustics and measures speaker characteristics, calibrating the audio accordingly to optimize the sound in that particular space. This function also enhances sound parameters for maximum CINEMA DSP, Dolby Atmos, and DTS: X performance.

EARC compatibility

The HDMI output ports it has are eARC compliant, which translates into enjoying the full potential of 4K content. This enhanced audio return channel offers full resolution multi-channel audio formats such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD over the existing HDMI connection, providing a more realistic surround sound experience.

Simplification of configuration and use

Using the Yamaha MusicCast app, you can conveniently manage audio in multiple rooms, access streaming sources and devices, and control the AV receiver.

In addition, through it you can quickly and easily change settings and carry out remote control functions. All this with a smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth technology. Also, it is compatible with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

Branded wireless rear-end home theater

This audio receiver allows you to easily turn your living room into an entertainment environment where you can enjoy movies and music to the fullest by connecting them to the company’s MusicCast 20 or 50 wireless speakers that can be used as rear speakers without cables. Additionally, the MusicCast Sub100 brand bass module can be added wirelessly.

Yamaha RX-A2A: 999 euros

www.yamaha-es.com