Yamaha, official motorcycle of the Valencia Half Marathon and Marathon for four more years

07/07/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Half Marathon and the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon will have four more editions with the Yamaha sponsorship. The Japanese brand will support the two tests as official motorcycle of the same providing, as it did in the 2019 and 2020 editions, all the official motorcycles of the races.

Thus, Yamaha will collaborate with the mobility of the members of the organization during the tests. Specifically, these motorcycles will be used by the judges of the Spanish Athletics Federation who control the competition along the routes, as well as by the Organization’s technicians, those responsible for the circuit or the people who monitor the different groups of athletes during the race.

All these groups need to be close to the leading groups of athletes and it is essential that the events have versatile, stable and dynamic vehicles to move among the elite runners. In this sense, the dozens of motorcycles that Yamaha provides to racing are essential for the correct operation of the same.

The product chosen for these two important events has been, as in the last edition, the Yamaha Tricity 300. It is an exclusive 3-wheel vehicle with a 300 cc engine, which stands out for its stability and confidence in driving, as well as being suitable to be taken with car meat. Undoubtedly, an ideal vehicle to move safely and agilely through the streets and long avenues of the city of Valencia in these two sporting events so large and popular.