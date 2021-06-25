Yamaha niken available in colombia

In the middle of 2018 the Yamaha Niken took the world by surprise perhaps not because of its three-wheel configuration (which is common in Europe in the scooter segment) but because of the way it the brand worked on this curious arrangement to create a different and high-performance motorcycle, a trend that for them is not strange. And now, in addition, it is available in Colombia.

Gallery: Yamaha Niken

It’s just going back in time to see what they did with the GTS1000 in 1993 or the T-Max in 2000 and realize that Yamaha is no stranger to different proposals, a line that Niken joined in 2018 as a result of an exercise in which they had been working since 2014 when they presented the 01Gen Concept.

Yamaha niken

As we explained at the time, to achieve its objective, Yamaha applied what they called Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) to the front wheels of the Niken, a special geometry composed of one axis for steering and another for inclination joined by a specific joint, allowing “the wheels to be always aligned, lean at the same angle and keep their track width the same (410 mm), thus managing to maintain the lean like that offered by a conventional two-wheeled motorcycle.”

Yamaha Niken 2018

The heart of the Yamaha Niken is the same CP3 engine as the MT-09 and MT-09 Tracer, an 847 cc three-cylinder with 113.4 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, 87.5 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm to move its 267 kg of weight (in running order) through a six-speed transmission.

Without a doubt, the Yamaha Niken is one of those motorcycles that by its nature is one of loves and hates, a situation that the brand in Colombia wanted to ‘test’ bringing a unit last year for the 2 Wheels Fair. Apparently the response was good and it was decided to bring two more units of which one was already sold.

Since it is not a volume motorcycle, the import of the Yamaha Niken will be in small batches and therefore its price will always vary according to the conditions of the moment. Now, for example, it is offered at 83 million pesos. Who wouldn’t love to be able to try it out?

Yamaha Niken 2018