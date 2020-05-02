The British raced with the Yamaha M1 MotoGP in Cheste

He arrived at the circuit two hours before Valentino Rossi

Massimo Meregalli, Yamaha MotoGP team leader, explained that they had to stop Lewis Hamilton in the saddle swap with Valentino Rossi. The Mercedes driver wanted to get on the bike very early in the morning with the Ricardo Tormo track at low temperatures in the middle of December.

Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi changed modalities during a day in Valencia at the end of last year. The Briton first rode a MotoGP in an event organized by Monster Energy after several tests with Superbikes and competition motorcycles.

Hamilton was so eager to get on it that the Yamaha team had to stop him, Meregalli reveals. The Formula 1 champion of Oaxaca wanted to make the most of the day and arrived at the circuit two hours before Rossi.

“It was a beautiful day. They thought it was just an opportunity to advertise, but it was not. Valentino had the opportunity to do a good practice behind the wheel of the Mercedes,” Meregalli said in statements to the Motorsport.com portal.

“Hamilton arrived at the circuit very early and we had to stop him because he wanted to get on the bike at nine in the morning and it was very cold. After losing two hours, he wanted to be on track as long as possible,” he added.

Due to the delay of ‘Il Dottore’ and Hamilton’s desire to put on the helmet, Yamaha and Monster had to reorganize the planned program. Once started, the Formula 1 driver took advantage of the day.

“We had to change the entire planned program, because Valentino was a little late and they wanted Lewis to jump onto the track as early as possible. We told Lewis that it was not possible in Valencia in the middle of December no earlier than 11 am”.

Hamilton impressed the Yamaha bosses in their first time with a MotoGP. The Briton had a small accident and a departure from the track that as Meregalli says “did no harm” to Stevenage.

“He had been on a motorcycle just eight times before making the jump to a MotoGP, so in my opinion, nothing he did that day hurt him.”

Despite the poor track conditions, Hamilton did not want to stop. Yamaha provided him with a motorcycle far from its optimum performance to avoid unnecessary scares.

“It is clear that we gave him a motorcycle in the best conditions with a wet engine map and with tires that we do not normally use, also by regulations. It was windy and cold, but he did not stop until he saw the checkered flag”, Meregalli has expressed to finish.

