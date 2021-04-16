Yamaha already accepting orders for its new motor for electric sports cars

If you remember, you must remember the last time we talked to you about Yamaha and their plans for the automotive sector. It was a little over a year ago, when the tuning fork firm presented a new engine adjusted to current needs. We refer to high performance electric powertrain that they have developed under secret for several years and used a test mule from the Alfa Romeo 4C to fine-tune it.

Although many may not believe it, Yamaha has been linked to the automotive sector for years. Especially to design and manufacture high power and high performance engines. However, it must adapt to new trends and electrification is the paradigm that will move the world in the coming years. Now, when they have finished performing all the tests and validation test of your engine, announce that the order book is now open.

Yamaha’s new electric motor delivers up to 350 kW (476 hp) of power

At that time, Yamaha announced preliminary data for its first electric motor. The power ranged from 35 kW (48 hp) and 200 kW (272 hp). This figure depends on the scheme that the client selects, but after giving the project a twist, they have created a second powertrain. In this case, the power is higher, because after some adjustments it can offer up to 350 kW or what is the same, for each module a total of up to 476 hp.

As Yamaha explains, this powertrain is designed for hyper sports. In fact, they advertise that it reaches the highest class in production density. In addition, it is designed to operate with up to 800 volts. Another advantage is that the engineers have grouped the mechanical and electrical organs into a single entity, integrating the gear and the inverter in a single unit. In this way, their assembly in models can be modular or individual.

Related article:

Yamaha creates an Alfa Romeo 4C to develop its new electric motor

Therefore, we can have models with one, two, three or four engines. A) Yes, vehicle power can range from 476 hp to 1,904 hp in the most performance configuration. However, to learn more secrets of this new engine we will not have to wait long. Yamaha plans to showcase a unit and its prototypes at the 2021 Yokohama Automotive Engineering Expo which is scheduled for May 26-28, 2021.

Source – Yamaha