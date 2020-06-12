Along with his colleague Tenoch Huerta and two specialists, Yalitza Aparicio reflected on racism and classism in Mexico.

Mexican actress Yalitza Apariciotogether with his colleague Tenoch Huerta and two other specialists, launched this Thursday “enough is enough” against the racism and the classism in the country and in the seventh art, a heated debate that has reopened in Mexico in recent weeks.

The death of George Floyd In the United States, it has been the trigger for both Aparicio and Huerta to return the issue to the table of discussions in Mexico, where, according to what they said in a symposium, this issue is about hiding, although it has always been present.

“For many years we have been silent and we have been waiting for opportunities to come and for people to realize that we are here, so it is time to speak, to raise our voices and to say enough is enough, I can too,” Aparicio said. during your participation.

He pointed out that many times to raise our voices, many people can describe us as resentful people, but it is not because we want someone’s place or what others have that we should do it “but because we want things to change.”

The actress accepted that if it is her turn “the hard work and saying enough is enough and that those who come back enjoy it, that’s fine, because we are going to be the change, those who raised their voices and did not remain silent.”

Two weeks ago, Aparicio reflected on the importance of art and diversity, as well as social issues such as classism and racism in his debut as a columnist for the American newspaper The New York Times.

The woman, revelation of the film “Rome“(2018), participated this Thursday in the conversation”A talk about racism and discrimination in Mexico“, Promoted by the GQ magazine where together with her colleagues and the sociologist Monica Moreno and the linguist Yásnaya Aguilar, who reflected on these issues.

Themes under the rug

In his speech, Huerta said that in Mexico there is a racism and a classism that “it’s under the rug in this country and it’s our bodies in the closet.”

For the actor, these taboo subjects in this country “we dare not say, articulate because that would dismantle us. Many of our founding myths, such as the idea of ​​mestizaje and the bronze race, would be terribly affected if we accept that there is classism and racism. “

He also said that for many people it is difficult to accept that we are racist and classist, and that “we are not just victims but victimizers who have released phrases and behavior of this type”

“But nobody wants to be the bad guy in the movie,” he said.

Huerta said that people in Mexico see racism in the United States, as now with the case of George Floyd, but they think that there is no such behavior in Mexico when it is not. ”

“It is a very complicated subject that people do not want to enter, but we live the exact moment to do it, we have already waited 500 years to talk about this and it is now and it is here,” said the actor, who participated in the series “Narcos: Mexico ”(2018)

Racism, an organization system

For the professor in sociology at the University of Cambridge, Mónica Moreno, the racism can be understood as a organization system in our society that distributes power, privileges, opportunities and the good life and decides who has access and who does not and to what things “

“When we talk about racism we are only talking about prejudice that is important, but that is only just one level; what we are talking about is an organization that crosses all aspects of our lives, “he said.

For her part, the linguist, writer and researcher Yásnaya Aguilar, said that in this country it is difficult to reconcile the diversity of cultures, such as natives, and the idea of ​​Mexico.

“The idea is Mexico arises to homogenize and create a single identity and this is done by extracting cultural elements from peoples who are systematically oppressed,” he said.

Aguilar commented that from this the indigenous is created as a racial and not a political category, so the crossbreeding should be put to the test.

But, he added, also “nationalism and racism go hand in hand, because every nationalist current is homogenizing and to believe only one thing is to deny the peoples that precede this state.”

