Yalitza has a natural talent: Cher Constantine – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

TLALPUJAHUA. Yalitza Aparicio gets on so well with director Luis Mandoki, who has surprised the producer Cher Constantine, who is behind Presencias, a film with which the actress returns to Mexican cinema after her debut in Rome, and for which she was nominated to the Oscar.

“The protagonist is Alberto Amann and Yalitza has a super role in the film. She is very cool because she is a chick, she is a very good actress and gets on perfectly with Luis Mandoki; I think they have made a very good dumbbell, “said Constantine during the filming of the film.

Aparicio recently commented to The Sun of Mexico that she was taking acting classes for her next project. However, the producer, who also plays a role in the film, assured that the performance of the Oaxacan does not seem that of someone who is in training.

“The truth is he has a natural talent. I don’t know what classes she took, but she really is a super actress, more than I expected. I really like your work.

He is learning a lot from Luis Mandoki because of the type of method he uses, since he is also a teacher of actors ”.

While this interview is taking place outside the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de San Juan, in Tlalpujahuilla, state of Michoacán, inside, Luis Mandoki is directing Alberto Amann, who with a cane walks towards the atrium where he is about to face a supernatural situation with someone who seems to come back to life.

The Argentine actor is recognized for his role as Pacho Herrera in Narcos y Narcos: México. “His character in the film returns to the cabin where he lived as a child to resolve some issues after a tragedy. There he discovers creepy things, “said the producer.

Presences is the first film that Luis Mandoki has directed since La vida precoz y breve de Sabina Rivas, released in 2012 and winner of three Ariel awards the following year. This film represents his debut as a director in a horror film in more than 40 years of history.

Photography direction will be in charge of Philip Lozano, who worked on the French Netflix series Marianne, also made the music video Do it right by DJ Martin Solveig and has collaborated on commercials for Peugeot and Saint Laurent.

The cast and production filmed in Tlalpujahua for a week with a strong health security protocol to prevent Covid-19 infections. Filming was scheduled for early 2020, but due to the pandemic it had to be postponed until now.

“There were changes in favor as well as against. We were able to prepare more. However, there were some elements of the cast that could no longer participate ”.

The pandemic meant that the film’s budget increased its original cost by 20 percent. “It’s not just the mask and antibacterial gel, it’s many more things: PCR and antigen tests that we apply every three days, which increased the cost,” said Constantine.

The members of the production must wear one of the five bracelets of different colors that prioritize the interaction they can have with each other. The red one worn by Cher Constantine and other producers is the only one that allows contact with the director and the cast.

Presencias will shoot for seven weeks and two days, with other locations in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Its release date is scheduled for the last quarter of 2022, as the Covid-19 pandemic allows.