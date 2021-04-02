Yalitza Aparicio’s tire blows out on the road | Reform

The actress who gained enormous fame from the film Rome, Yalitza Aparicio suffered a strong scare on the road when one of the tires of the vehicle in which she was being transported with other people burst.

It was the same Mexican film actress who made the mishap she suffered in Oaxaca known on social networks, which fortunately was only a strong scare and left nothing but material losses. Who will rise to fame thanks to Alfonso Cuaron He shared what happened along with a photograph on his social networks.

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez appears in the image along with four other people posing with the smashed tire of the brown truck in which they were traveling. Fortunately, everyone was very comfortable and brought spare parts to change the tire and be able to restore their path.

Despite the fact that the actress from Rome emphasized that she and all those who were on board were well, her followers did not take long to show concern when they saw how damaged the tire of the vehicle where Yalitza Aparicio was moving, could have happened to greater.

Adventure on wheels … and time for photos . Postscript: All good, wrote the star over the images.

The message and the photograph were shared by Aparicio a day ago and exceeded 25 thousand reactions on the famous social network. His fans were quick to express once again their admiration for the movie star.

For some people you are inspiration, perhaps they do not realize it or they are just like you as traitors with their people and sold, wrote one of the Internet users.

The Oscar nominee is returning to the movies with Mandoki with “Presences“And he is already recording in the town of Tlalpujahua in Michoacán. The film has talents like Damián Alcázar.

Although it is already being recorded, it is unknown when the exact premiere of Presencias will be, bringing Yalitza’s return to the screen; However, its premiere is estimated for the year 2022. The teacher, also a teacher, has kept her loyal followers up to date with her new project by sharing various images behind the scenes where you can see how much she enjoys this facet of her life.

Many people have criticized the teacher for her appearance, her skin color, and so on; However, Yalitza has made it clear that she is a very smart and prepared woman, ready for success. The young woman has known how to deal with criticism and continue to grow in her career.

After achieving huge success in Rome and attracting international spotlight, Yalitza Aparicio faced what she never imagined, discrimination from her own countrymen. Despite this, the actress enjoyed her Oscar nomination and more.

The success of Cuarón’s film led to a radical change in Aparicio’s life. The talented woman demonstrated her perseverance by preparing even more for what was to come in her artistic career. Many imagined that Rome would be a fleeting passage for the actress through the cinema; however, it seems to be here to stay.

Yalitza Aparicio has become an example to follow, a strong, persevering and intelligent woman who struggles to break stereotypes and shine despite everything others say. In addition to highlighting that it does not matter where you come from, but what you want to do. Dreams can come true. In addition, the young woman has shown to be possessed of enormous simplicity and empathy for the needs of others. His voice has become the voice of many Mexicans.