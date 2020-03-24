Yalitza Aparicio: You took away a scorpion, he is macho and puncher, he speaks ex-partner | Instagram

Apparently, the current partner of the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio He does not have very good references after his ex-partner broke the silence and branded him macho and puncher “you don’t know what scorpion you took from me,” says the ex-partner of André Montes.

According to an interview by the magazine Tv Notes to the former partner of the 24-year-old, he revealed the whole truth about the relationship that she had with the actress’s current boyfriend as well as the details of the current relationship of the young man to whom he pointed had beaten.

Wendy Ahumada, 23, André’s ex-partner, explained with tears in his eyes all the moments he spent with the actress’s now-known boyfriend, whom he points out he got into his marriage, according to a publication in the magazine Tv Notas.

Although Wendy does not keep very good memories of their past relationship, leaving infidelity aside, the 23-year-old girl confesses that Andre He even hit her while she was pregnant.

So, although sadly he discussed what his situation was next to the young man, he sends a strong message to the protogonist of Rome to whom “thanks for removing that scorpion” as he is macho and puncher, he noted in the interview published by the aforementioned magazine.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between them was disclosed months ago, although the actress kept it a secret at the request of their managers As he pointed out, the identity of the young man was finally known from the multiple publications he made through Instagram.

Nevertheless, Wendy reveals the real reason:

According to the former couple of Andre, who he met in high school, later began a courtship that later made them parents, Wendy She details since she found out about her pregnancy in September 2017, although it was not planned, they went to live together.

They subsequently left Oaxaca to move into the house of the parents of Andre in Ixtapaluca, in the State of Mexico, since then there have been attacks, on one occasion or another, he points out.

Once I got down the stairs by the hair, I do not remember why he was angry. But later he repented, asked for forgiveness and promised that he would never do it again … although he did do it again ”.

After having the little one, Wendy She presented postpartum depression, coupled with a lack of support from her partner, and later left her alone. She had her baby in May 2018, however, she had to face her ex and her family who said “she was crazy and they left her at her parents’ house”.

Months later, he points out that he reconciled with André and they were traveling to Oaxaca to be with the family on December vacations since his father and relatives are from there. Because André spent time working in the town of Tlaxiaco“That was where he met her,” he points out.

Wendy herself details that André met Yalitza in September 2019:

I remember the date well because André sent me some photos on WhatsApp; He told me that he went to a group dance and that Yalitza was there. At that time she was already famous, so she wrote to tell me: ‘I was dancing with the Yalitza; I thought it was going to be ma # $% &, but no. ’”

Although there had already been some infidelities, he confessed Wendy As she was famous this time, “I didn’t care,” he said.

It also notes that Andre I questioned her about whether she was jealous of the actress? to which she replied no, and although he expressed himself saying that the actress “I was ugly“his attitude began to change in the following days as he suffered verbal aggression on his part.

Better go home now, I’m not happy anymore, I feel drowned. ’ I had a bad feeling that he returned every eight days to Oaxaca, or sometimes stayed two weeks there … but I never imagined that it was for Yalitza

Later in a series of situations that occurred, roughly comments that she realized that they had both gone to a bar with friends and a day later he met her, the young man’s mother (his mother-in-law) introduced them as well as the son of Wendy and André.

The worst of the case is that the mother of Andre He already knew about the relationship that existed between the two, he points out.

Wendy He reiterates that if he broke the silence it is because he has received several threats from the young man saying that he will take his son “for good and for bad”, in addition to not being responsible for the child’s pension and that he left her very indebted.

Refering to actress she points out, she does not want me to do the same to her, however, “I would tell her that being a libertine and a drunk wherever she wants does not speak well of her. She is not deceived, she knows well that she destroyed a family. ” I show my face because I want people to realize what he and she are like, ”concluded the interview.

