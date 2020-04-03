Yalitza Aparicio would have returned to singleness after the strong scandal | Instagram

Apparently after the scandal that the actress starred in Yalitza Aparicio with whom was your partner André Montes, could have come to an end rumors point.

For some time now the relationship that would have become known between the actress from Rome, Yalitza Aparicio Y André Montes, a young man also originally from Oaxaca, captured the attention of the media after the publications where both seemed apparently very much in love.

However, apparently the young man had certain secrets to hide according to what his ex-partner exposed, who during statements revealed another image of the couple that was totally different from what one could imagine.

It should be mentioned that the actress never gave details of her romance and private life, however due to some publications his partner, the relationship came to light.

Later, both shared images together on their social networks, such as the dental graduation of Andre.

Everything seemed to be going very well until certain statements that were published in days past by the magazine Tv Notas unleashed the scandal of their relationship, the former partner of André revealed “who he really was” as he pointed out, the young man of Oaxacan origin physically abused her and verbally in addition to being unfaithful on several occasions revealed Wendy Smoked.

After the strong confessions of the 23-year-old girl, the young erased all evidence of his relationship with the actress Yalitza Aparicio, from his Instagram account.

Likewise, the fans of the actress, who noticed this fact, indicate that the photos of Andre, unlike a few days ago.

Wendy Ahumada’s statements.

The former partner of the protogonist’s boyfriend Rome He broke the silence and branded him macho and having physically mistreated her and sent a strong message to the actress, “You don’t know what scorpion you took from me.”

However, the 23-year-old did not only expose André Montes but also to Yalitza Aparicio whom he pointed to got into the middle of their marriage.

On the other hand, he warns of everything that happened in his relationship with André, despite the fact that they both had a son, he points out that now he wants to take him away and receives threats from him, he told Tv Notas magazine.

It may interest you

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

You can also read

.