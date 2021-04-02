Yalitza Aparicio suffers an accident in Oaxaca

Oaxaca.- The Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio suffered a spectacular accident during a trip through the state.

Through her Instagram account, the actress revealed that she had suffered an accident on a highway in Oaxaca, without revealing where she was.

The famous actress from the movie “Roma” assured that she was in good health, and it was only material damage.

Aparicio was accompanied by four people, heading for an undisclosed destination so far, when one of the tires on his truck blew out.

Despite the shock and problems they had to stop the vehicle, the famous reported that everyone is fine, without any injuries, even shared a photo in which the five pose next to the wrecked tire of the vehicle with big smiles.

Yalitza Aparicio returned to the recording set with the tape ‘Presencias’ by the filmmaker Luis Mandoki.