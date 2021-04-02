Yalitza Aparicio suffers a mishap with her truck on the road



Yalitza Aparicio.

Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images for BFI

Yalitza Aparicio worried his Instagram followers after he shared a photograph in which he appears in front of a truck with one of the tires smashed.

Immediately, the alerts went on, however, the same actress announced that both she and her work team were out of danger and it was only the scare that they took with the mishap.

“Adventure on wheels and time for photos. Postscript: Everything’s fineYalitza wrote under the image.

Aparicio also placed the hashtag ‘Oaxaca roads’, which probably refers to the fact that the ‘accident’ occurred on the roads of his place of origin and where fortunately only material damage was suffered.

On the other hand, the Oscar nominee will once again show her talent in the film ‘Presences‘, from the filmmaker Luis Mandoki, which will narrate a horror story and in which he will once again take a leading role.

