Yalitza Aparicio spoke about the disease she suffers

Getty Yalitza Aparicio reveals that she suffers from a skin disease.

Yalitza Aparicio finally broke the silence about the skin disease she has suffered from since she began her artistic career in the acting industry. Through a revealing video on the YouTube platform, the interpreter made a conscience call to her followers about the importance of skin care.

“With regard to whether the skin of celebrities is perfect, in my opinion I can tell you that mine is not because for a long time I have suffered with different things. I think we have all gone through stages in which your skin is changing, but very seldom do we pay attention to these small changes, “said the actress to start talking about the condition she currently has.

Referring to the condition on his skin, Aparicio revealed: “I am going to tell you the name of what I suffer from and it is called melasma. I am not the only person who suffers from it, many will think that my complexion is dark and I should not have spots; but I tell you that even if we have this skin color we are prone to melasma ”.

What is happening to my skin? – Yalitza Aparicio In today’s video I tell you a little about a skin condition that I have had for some time. Thank you all for being here. I invite you to subscribe to receive notifications of new content. 2021-03-20T16: 55: 25Z

The Mexican star continued to assure that it all started with the appearance of small spots on his face that he ignored for a long time: “They started with small spots. In fact, when I started in this environment I did not have melasma, but it has a lot to do with your genetics and your care; something that I did not have and due to genetics, obviously melasma was in my family ”.

“It came out as more or less ending the ‘Rome’ tour. It started with a small spot here (on the left cheekbone), which I ignored because I thought it was a consequence of acne, because I also suffered from acne, right now I suffer too; but in a moderate way ”, added the Mexican.

According to the Cuídate website, melasma is “a disease that produces symmetrical patches mainly on the face (forehead, cheeks or upper lip). It occurs due to the increase in melanin at the level of the epidermis or dermis ”.

Yalitza Aparicio encouraged her followers not to resort to solutions that they consider immediate in relation to skin ailments: “The mistake we can make is to want to find a solution instantly, the only thing I can recommend is that they go to a specialist in the skin. Making decisions so quickly is sometimes not good, instead of helping you; manages to affect him more ”.

Aparicio confessed that the skin condition she suffers was only known by people very close to her, but pointed out that she decided to make it public with the purpose of helping thousands of fans who may be going through the same situation.

“The most important thing is to listen to our skin, to realize how good things are. The skin also deserves a rest ”, mentioned the prominent actress, emphasizing the importance of being on the alert for possible skin emergency calls.

Follow Now Same on Instagram