Yalitza Aparicio, special guest at the Jalisco Talent Land Digital 2021 – El Sol de México

Just under a month to go to Jalisco Talent Land Digital 2021 and the list of keynote guests continues to grow.

The organizers of the event announced that they will feature personalities such as Yalitza Aparicio, the first indigenous woman to receive an Oscar nomination in the category of best actress for her leading role in the film Roma by Alfonso Cuarón and Ophelia Pastrana, la mujer # 69 worldwide with the most influence on Twitter on the subject of technology.

There will also be Alan Estrada, better known as Alan X el mundo, who will share his experiences of tourism and how to live from his passion; the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, founder of Grupo Salinas and Carlos Muñoz, a great educator on entrepreneurship and business issues, who will be interviewing the talents.

The digital event will feature specialized content of more than 500 hours that will be broadcast simultaneously on 11 channels and the intention is to bring together more than two million talents from around the world.

Jonathan Baza, Mexican CEO of BIOMAKERS INDUSTRIES will participate, who will speak with the talents of his more than 150 projects and especially his “Bionic Arm Prosthesis”; Borja Montón, creator Domina la Magia, the largest magic channel in Spanish; Tonatiuh Moreno’s company, creator of CuriosaMente, an animated YouTube channel with almost two million subscribers; as well as the humor and creativity of Josué Aguirre, creator of Ghost Monitor, a cultural dissemination channel also of the YouTube video platform.

Attendees to Jalisco Talent Land Digital, to be held from July 5 to 8, will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as a certificate of participation, interaction and specialized networking through the official app of the event, access to the job market and virtual expo area as well as the possibility of free access to professionalization courses offered by commercial partners.

Those interested in participating can consult more information at www.talent-land.mx.