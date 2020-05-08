The Mexican actress and defender of human rights, Yalitza Aparicio, manifested this Friday on his Twitter account to give a message of support to health personnel facing the COVID-19 pandemic, after remaining absent on social networks.

“The true heroes are those people who put their lives at the service of others. I am moved to see how many women and men are saving lives in the midst of this pandemic. They are our heroes. Let’s stay home to support them,” Aparicio wrote in the publication. in which he also attached a video.

“To all the health personnel, thank you very much for taking care of us and giving your best effort these days. To the rest of society, if you can stay at home, please do so,” were the concise words that the Oaxacan woman dedicated.

The true heroes are those people who put their lives at the service of others. I am moved to see how many women and men are saving lives in the midst of this pandemic. They are our heroes. Let’s stay home to support them. # GraciasPorCuidarnos # QuedateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/qS7C5B55Gd – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio)

May 8, 2020

According to official data, Mexico registers some 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,000 deaths.

So far in pandemic, dozens of health workers have been attacked by citizens fearful of being infected.

Aparicio’s followers agreed with the words that the protagonist of “Roma” (2018) sent, and In addition to making positive comments, some took the opportunity to criticize the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government.

“This is the message that our leaders should be repeating day and night and not the stupid things that the Viceroy of the National Palace said this morning,” reacted an Internet user in the publication of the actress.

While others took the opportunity to comment that they await his return to the big screen. “Thank you, Yalitza! I hope we see you in a new movie soon,” wrote another of his followers.

Aparicio played an indigenous household employee in “Roma”, the film by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón who won the Oscars for Best Direction, Best Foreign Film and Best Photography in 2019.

JM

.