Yalitza Aparicio makes a donation to prevent school dropouts and child labor

Yalitza Aparicio, once again showed that she is proud of her roots and made an action to benefit education in the state where she was born.

Let’s remember that Yalitza was a teacher before she rose to fame, so she is sensitive to education issues, so did not hesitate to make a financial donation hand in hand with Head & Shoulders, the brand of which it is the image, so that girls in the state of Oaxaca, in Mexico, do not drop out of school due to lack of resources.

With this donation It seeks to reduce school dropouts and child labor of women to improve their academic progress during the health contingency due to Covid-19.

In this regard, she reflected on how she was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher, however, is aware that not all boys and girls have the same opportunities.

“I wanted to be one of those teachers who made their children love school, I want the children to move forward so that they are people with many values. I would like them to have the same possibilities to grow strong ”, he commented in a video.

The amount the actress contributed is unclear, but It will serve to provide school supplies and tablets programmed with educational applications, in addition to providing connectivity and an introductory technology workshop so that nothing prevents students from learning.

The truth is that Aparicio has shown to have a good heart on countless occasions. A few months ago, she cut her hair and donated 12 inches to support people with cancer, in addition, she invited her millions of followers to join the noble cause. There is no doubt that it is an example to follow.