Yalitza Aparicio, Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston so different and with something in common | Instagram

No one would imagine what kind of bond would unite the actresses Kate Middleton, Jennifer Aniston and Yalitza Aparicio.

Despite the fact that, first of all, the difference between them is their nationalities and that there is no friendly relationship between the two, there is a reason that could unite them.

And it is that very few have noticed that each of these three women, important figures in the performance and for his role in british society They have something that would connect them all three.

It may interest you Yalitza Aparicio would have returned to singleness after the strong scandal

Although there are a lot of things that difference starting with the nationality, following the environment in which they operate and that the three have never crossed a word, there is something that if the relates and you wouldn’t imagine.

The three, in their respective worlds used the same dress Alconetti’s signature The Vampire’s Wife at different times.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The exclusive garment It was made with ruffles at the hems, sheer sleeves and cut at the waist with metallic silk chiffon, making them all look amazing at their respective events.

It was last 2019 when the Duchess of CambridgeKate Middleton He would bet on this outfit during a tour of Ireland, the day they visited the Guinness Factory, looking beautiful in color. green emerald honoring the typical colors of the country.

Sláinte, Dance Átha Cliath! At Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: • “Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors. • We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further. ” • #RoyalVisitIreland A shared post from Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:06 am PST

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

As for the actress Jennifer Aniston originally from California wore it in the mid 2018 during an interview with his friend Jimmy Kimmel where he revealed some details about the project that he had in the door with Adam Sandler, Mystery on board.

You can also read Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, the bomb explodes, they go through quarantine together, they assure

As for the Mexican actress, originally from the state of Oaxaca, Yalitza Aparicio, was distinguished with this design at the beginning of the 2019, opting to wear it in gold color and a longer cut, he opted for the outfit on a very important occasion since it was the awards ceremony where the tape, Rome, where it debuted was nominated.

.