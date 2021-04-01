Yalitza Aparicio and the first images of her new film

Yalitza Aparicio is already immersed in the recordings of her new film, a production called Presencias and which is directed by the filmmaker Luis Mandoki. It is known that the project has as its location center the Mexican state of Michoacán and recently the first images of her character have come to light, which is said to be very different from the one she played in the film that launched her to fame , Roma, and which earned her a prestigious Oscar nomination for best actress.

© GettyImagesYalitza Aparicio resumes her acting career and is already filming her second film

The photographs in full scene work were released through the film’s social networks and Yalitza is seen in what appears to be a business with a white outfit. “@Yalitzaapariciomtz on the set of # PresenciasPelícula”, you can read at the bottom of the publication which received a shower of good comments.

So far, the Oaxacan woman has not given more details about it on her platforms, but she was approached by the press on the recording set and was encouraged to express her impressions about the work dynamics with the producers.

“When I get to a place it’s like: ‘I don’t know anything, tell me what you want and how you want it, period.’ The fact of working with Luis is learning the techniques that he works, seeing how he relates to the actors and how he is reaching the characters he wants, is another lesson, ”he told the newspaper of his country, El Universal.

Filmed in the municipality of Tlalpujahua, the plot of the story is based on that of a man who will experience strange events in a cabin located in the forest after the death of his wife.