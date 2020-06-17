Yalitza and Eiza González in the list of the 100 most powerful women in Mexico | Instagram

Among businesswomen, health workers and agency managers, Yalitza Aparicio, Eiza Gonzalez, Natalia Lafourcade and Salma Hayek they appeared in the list of the 100 most influential women in Mexico.

The magazine count Forbes looked different than in previous years, because due to the Covid-19 The traditional photography could not be done with all the mentioned ones.

And although this time the Attention it focused on those who engage in health, activism, and corporate performance.

The work of social fighters, artists and executives who face more than just a health crisis.

Recently Yalitza Aparicio has taken the flag of racism and classism in Mexico against people of indigenous origin; while Eiza Gonzalez He has managed to venture into some film productions in the United States, representing Latino talent.

Salma Hayek It has also recently joined protests against the racism and from police abuse and Natalia Lafourcade, through his latest albums, he has declared that he feels a need to pay tribute to traditional Mexican music.

On the other hand, it was known that one of the women who enjoyed the greatest wealth was the Veracruz woman Salma Hayek who is married to French fashion entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault.

As released an annual listing, Hayek It falls within the most powerful women in the UK, so it might even outperform Queen Elizabeth.

It was also revealed that the fortune of the actress added to that of the successful businessman of « Kering » which supervises luxury fashion brands, he places it in the number six place on that list.

It is worth mentioning that today Salma Hayek She is an actress and producer, which has made her personal fortune quantified, highlighting her as one of the most notable Mexican women abroad.