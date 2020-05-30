The Yale study suggests that the connectivity between the hippocampus and other brain regions determines our feeling of stress.

New research from Yale University scientists offers new insights into how our brains generate acute subjective feelings of stress.

The imaging study illustrates exactly which neural network appears to activate stress sensations, increasing the possibility of future therapeutic interventions that could moderate particular brain activity in subjects with mental health disorders.

A large body of research in recent decades has explored the physiological mechanisms that underpin stress responses.

We know a lot about how organisms physically respond to stress and how our brains generate those responses. But less is known about how our brains create a subjective feeling of stress.

It is for this reason that the study has provided a great understanding of how the hippocampus is a key brain region in emotional regulation.

Yale researchers set out understand what contribution the hippocampus makes to our subjective feeling of stress.

To investigate this question, used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine how the hippocampus communicates with other brain regions after exposure to acute stress.

Brain scans of people exposed to highly stressful and problematic images, such as a growling dog, mutilated faces, or dirty toilets, revealed a network of neural connections emanating from the brain from the hippocampus, an area of ​​the brain that helps regulate motivation, emotion, and memory.

The feeling of stress is generated by the neural networks that emanate from the hippocampus. The networks represented by red lines show connections with the hypothalamus, which predict higher levels of stress. Blues represent connections to the dorsal frontal frontal cortex and lower subjective levels of stress. Yale University

In addition, the activation of brain areas such as the hypothalamus triggers the production of steroid hormones called glucocorticoids in the face of stress and threats.

However, the source of the subjective experience of stress experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has been more difficult to identify.

The fMRI scans of the people allowed them to quantify their stress levels when they were presented with disturbing images.

Finally, the study revealed that the neural connections emanating from the hippocampus when viewing these images reached not only areas of the brain associated with physiological stress responses, but also the dorsal lateral frontal cortex, an area of ​​the brain involved in higher cognitive functions and regulation of the emotions.

The Yale team found that when the neural connections between the hippocampus and the frontal cortex were stronger, subjects reported feeling less stressed by problematic images.

In contrast, subjects reported feeling more stressed when the neural network between the hippocampus and the hypothalamus was more active.

The authors note that there is also evidence from other studies that those with mental health disorders like anxiety may have difficulty receiving calming feedback from the frontal cortex in times of stress.

Study benefits

“These findings may help us tailor therapeutic intervention to multiple goals, such as increasing the strength of connections from the hippocampus to the frontal cortex or decreasing signaling to centers of physiological stress.”said Sinha, who is also a professor at Yale’s Child Study Center and department of neuroscience.

“Just as remembering positive experiences can reduce the body’s stress response, our work suggests that memory-related brain networks can be leveraged to create a more stress-resistant emotional response.”Goldfarb said.

