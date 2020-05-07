Seven games that tell the story of the Dragon of Dojima. A franchise that comes from 2005 and has established itself as one of the most iconic within Playstation. I never paid attention to him, for me his name was one more in the endless list of titles that exist today. All of that changed when I played Yakuza 0.

A blank canvas

Yakuza has been leaving its exclusivity little by little. First it came to PC and then to Xbox. It is on this last platform that I have decided to give it a try. The first feeling is one of surprise. The video before the home screen practically tells the story of the game, I thought. Approximately five minutes of a very well done animation and full of advances related to this story.

The game begins and there is more story to tell. A vacant lot, an almost dead subject and a mission accomplished. The narrative goes from video to text, even with response options. I thought, “Maybe it’s an RPG, I’m going to respond carefully.” The gossip ends and I take control of Kazuma Kiryu.

At this point I don’t know anything about Yakuza in terms of series, characters or story. I’m totally blank. For me Kiryu is one more character and I start to walk the streets of Kamurocho in total ignorance. Such was my level of ignorance that when I saw the map I said to myself “this is going to be short, the map is very small”, ignorance is definitely daring.

As the minutes increase, I begin to familiarize myself with the game mechanics. The combat catches me immediately. That beat em up style along with the animations of the special moves was a great hook. The need for money led me to look for a fight in any corner of the place. That and the need to improve my combat skills.

A great little world

In my mind I kept that feeling of a very small map, but everything changed when I started to enter the restaurants and the different entertainment places that the place has. Bowling, darts, karaoke, dancing, recreational. Kamurocho hides millions of secrets, some of these places I knew even in the last bars of the game, such as working on a hot line.

Yakuza It was losing that feeling of being a short game, when I decided to go save the game and I realized that it had been four hours of game and had not done anything related to the main story. I immediately remembered GTA (in duration, because in gameplay they are very different) and I said to myself “well, this is going to be long.” Then more characters, families, clans appeared. A lot of information around this interesting world.

Things did not end there. At some point, in the pause menu, I saw a list of side quests. How to start them ?, I had no idea, until someone on the street spoke to me. From that moment on, my travels turned into finding people and solving their problems. The issue is that it was not only on the street, but also in restaurants, drugstores or even telephone booths.

Japanese-style

Japanese culture is definitely quite varied. Personally I always focus on his discipline, but on Yakuza I was able to know other facets. The side quests show us part of that culture, with characters selling underwear worn on the street, girls who want you to pose as their boyfriend or even some who require classes on how to be dominatrix.

Added to that is the fact of wanting to excel in all these aspects. Be the best on the dance floor, hold the record at karaoke, or leave the soul in the batting box. That increases the hours invested in the game more and more, but the most important thing is that each of these actions has a benefit and that motivates even more to do them. Be it earning a new friend, a new weapon, money or points to improve skills.

Says its creator, Toshihiro Nagoshi, who always wanted to capture a lot of Japanese culture in these games, and boy does he succeed. Those who have been able to visit this country demonstrate this and for those of us who are foreign to this culture, he leaves us various topics to browse on our own.

Enter Goro Majima

Everything was progressing very well, between side missions, a few songs, dances and street fights. The story also progressed in an interesting way, learning more about families, their bosses and their interesting characters, who seriously are many. Well, after two chapters, something happens that I did not expect, a change of character.

Goro Majima enters the scene. Again, my experience regarding the series Yakuza It doesn’t tell me much, but the character caught my attention from the start. A luxurious host within the cabaret he manages, who loses all chivalry when he has to perform his duties on the street. Majima’s arrival brings changes.

The fighting style, the map, the story, the characters. Practically new game, with certain similarities to what we see with Kiryu. I admit that I enjoyed Majima’s story much more, mainly because of the character’s way of being and that speaks volumes about what Yakuza it’s like game.

The level of personality that its protagonists have is incredible. They’re not just guys looking for a fight. As the story progresses we realize it and that was increasing the love for the game and its lore even more. In fact, after Majima’s appearance, my curiosity went beyond the game and focused on knowing more about the Yakuza and his world.

When he catches, there’s no way out

The paragraphs I just wrote are just the tip of the iceberg. When I started the Goro story, I had been playing for six hours and you can see that the amount of information is overwhelming. Goodbye to short game theory, because the fattest mini-games were also missing. The real estate and cabaret, where in both cases you have to defeat five opponents to get them out of business.

Many hours of my departure went precisely on that. Buying businesses, getting girls for the cabaret, making the necessary adjustments, collecting the profits, spying on the competition. What did this have to do with the main story? Nothing, but it’s supremely fun and addictive.

At this point I was already on the other side. I started to investigate more about the saga. Obviously, I swallowed certain spoilers, but it gave me much more context, it helped me to understand much more the current plot and what I can expect in the future. Because I want to know what’s next, I want to enjoy the saga Yakuza and the story of the Dragon of Dojima.

There is no way to explain it

Yakuza 0 is a game that surely is not for everyone. His way of narrating the events, the long cinematics, the side missions, the characters, the gameplay. It is a sum of many elements, very well designed and coupled, where the only way to understand and explain everything it generates is simply by playing it.

I am not the biggest fan of oriental games. Many of those famous franchises I have overlooked and maybe, as happened to me Yakuza, I may be regretting. Yes, it is something you are not used to, but its rarity is what makes it so special.

This is the time when I say to myself “why did I never give this a chance?” What was the reason for looking the other way and ignoring this game? ” Fortunately I will not do it anymore and the desire to continue is maintained. I was so wrong about the title, that in the end my game was 60 hours, where I didn’t even complete 50% of the game. That’s how “short” it ended up being Yakuza.