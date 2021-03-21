Yakunara Mug Cup Mo adds Aya Uchida to the anime cast!

Through the official blog of Crunchyroll they announced the official website of Yakunara Mug Cup Mo (Let’s Make a Mug Too) reported this Friday that Aya Uchida will perform the anime’s ending, “Pale blue“. The also actress will be part of the cast in the role of a mascot character called Mad demon, which will narrate the advances of the next chapters.

The main cast of the series is made up of:

Minami Tanaka as Himeno Toyokawa

Yu Serizawa as Mika Kukuri

Yuuki Wakai as Naoko naruse

Rina Honizumi as Toko Aoki.

We are in the city of Tajimi, in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture, in Japan, an area famous for its pottery. This means that the city abounds in ceramics, both in production and culturally, allowing visitors to make their own creations or even enjoy it in restaurants. This city will be visited by a young teenage student who will make friends and discover all kinds of things thanks to ceramics.

Jun Kamiya (Hikaru no go, Kingdom) will be in charge of the direction of the anime that will produce Nippon Animation in collaboration with the Tajimi Tourism Association. The scripts will be Naruhisa Arakawa (This Art Club Has a Problem!, ISLAND) while Ayano Yoshioka (Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern) will be in charge of character designs and animation direction.

The manga launched in 2012 and features a new chapter four times a year. The anime will premiere next April 2 on CBC TV, with subsequent broadcasts on BS11, TOKYO MX, Mainichi Broadcasting System, and AT-X.