Yair Rodríguez, ready for a war against Max Holloway

The native of Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Yair Rodríguez, is ready to face a tough war in the face of the experienced and always dangerous, Max Holloway, said meeting represents a war for the Mexican and assures that he will give the best of himself next July 17.

In interview for ESPN, Yair, mentioned that he is ready to surrender in the octagon and thereby demonstrate what he is made of before Holloway.

“I saw it as a great opportunity, I have always wanted to face those who I consider the best and Max is one of the best ever. For me it is a unique opportunity, I will not go to the fight with any other intention than to give my best andshow what I am possible against one of the best in history”, He explained.

Likewise, Rodriguez He confessed that he respects Holloway, but, inside the octagon things will change.

“I am sure that he is the best boxer in the history of the MMA, there is not the slightest doubt, but that does not matter, this is MMA ”, ended.

