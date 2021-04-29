Yair Rodríguez assures that he “dies” for fighting with Zabit

Yair Rodríguez assures that he continues to have his sights set on Zabit Magomedsharipov, although not immediately.

Yair has not fought since October 2019, the Mexican fighter is ready to return to the Octagon after being out due to injury and a violation against USADA. Rodríguez was scheduled again to face Zabit at UFC Fight Night 175 on August 29. However, he was forced out of combat due to an ankle injury. The 28-year-old was later suspended for 6 months by USADA.

For his part Magomedsharipov has also been inactive for a while. His last outing to the Octagon was in November 2019 when he faced Calvin Kattar, whom he defeated by unanimous decision. Some time later, Zabit accused Yair of avoiding the confrontation, an issue that the Mexican did not like at all.

So far, the only confrontation between the two fighters has been on social media. However, Yair says that the time for Zabit will come.

“Just to be clear, he was talking a lot of shit, saying that I didn’t want to fight him, that I was faking injuries and things like that. Nobody does that. We are all here to fight anyone at any time. I’m sure I’ll fight him at some point. This is a fight that has to happen. I can’t wait to fight him over all this shit he’s talking about. His moment will come when it has to come. “

Yair is currently in New Mexico helping Donald Cerrone prepare for his fight on May 8. The Aztec fighter wants to return for the summer against the highest ranked opponent possible. In fact, Rodriguez hopes his next fight will be to determine the No. 1 contender.

“I would like to fight as soon as possible, to be honest. I’m getting ready to fight, but I don’t have anything specific at the moment. I don’t have a specific date that I’m scheduled to fight or any names for now. I think I’ll have more information in a week or two, but I can’t wait to compete. July 17 will probably be a good date for me. I am preparing myself and I am ready for whatever comes. “

Despite the inactivity, ‘El Pantera’ is ranked # 3 in the featherweight division. In fact, Yair himself doesn’t seem to be aware of his place in the division, but he wants the highest ranked opponent he can get.

“In an ideal scenario, I would like to face the champion, right? Because that’s the fight everyone wants. But from there, going back to the rankings, I would take it as it comes. I want the champion. If not, No. 1, if not, No. 2, if not, No. 3. At this point, it doesn’t matter who I fight. Winning my fight would mean fighting for a title next. So to be honest, I’m here to fight anyone. “

