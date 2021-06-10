YAI Latino Conference will be virtual

The XVII Latin Conference of YAI will be held online this Saturday, June 12, starting at 10 in the morning.

Aimed at parents, caregivers, people with disabilities and professionals, the conference will present topics such as “Emotional massage” with the laugh therapist and international speaker Erika Ruiz. Also “How to support emotional and behavioral health in people with autism during the pandemic” with Dr. Pilar Trelles, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

In addition, there will be a live interview with Dr. Jaime Sepúlveda, Executive Director of the Institute for Global Health Sciences at the University of California in San Francisco, on “The Myths and Realities of COVID, Pandemic, Vaccines and More.”

The conference, which is free and in Spanish, will begin with a welcome from Rocio Ruiz, Senior Director of Family and Community Services at YAI, and Joshua Trinidad, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at YAI.

For more information and to register, visit yai.org/latino.