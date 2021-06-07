Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starring in ‘Emergency Contact’

Va The Hollywood Reporter we have learned that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Aquaman’, ‘We’) will star in and executive produce a new Warner Bros. action project titled‘Emergency Contact’Beau Flynn producing the project for FlynnPictureCo. along with Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garca and Dany Garca for Seven Bucks Productions.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani form the creative team for this film whose details have not been revealed, although it is described as “a high-concept, high-octane action film set in the underground music scene of Austin, Texas.”

Haines and Nosirvani are also responsible for the script for ‘Black Adam’, a film starring Dwayne Johnsony that is also produced by FlynnPictureCo. and Seven Bucks Productions. Based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and CC Beck, this film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serray to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.