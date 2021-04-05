Yahoo! Answers will stop working in May after almost 16 years

To be honest, many of us believed that it no longer existed. Obviously we were wrong, but not too much. Yahoo! Answers will stop working on May 4, according to the announcement made in the last hours. It is clear that it will not be a news story with a global impact, but it will mean goodbye to a service characterized by making visible, mostly, ridiculous questions and answers.

Yahoo! Answers started working in 2005 and it remained operational despite the ups and downs of its parent company. In just over two and a half decades, Yahoo! It went from being a pioneering corporation in the development of tools to the web, to becoming just a shadow of what it used to be.

As for the closure of Yahoo! Answers, there was not much public data, although active users of the platform did received an email with more information. There the service was singled out as “the best place on the web to ask and answer on a variety of topics, creating a global knowledge-sharing community.”

However, in the same letter the company acknowledged that Yahoo! Answers became “less popular over the years” and attributed the debacle to the change in user needs. «We decided to move the resources destined to Yahoo! Answers to focus on products that best serve our members, “says the statement in another paragraph.

Yahoo! Answers could not escape the path of decay

The brief announcement of the closure of Yahoo! Answers

In this way, Yahoo! lowers the blind on a product that had its peak of popularity between 2005 and 2010, but that he could not escape the general fate of the company. It is worth remembering that, in 2017, the Sunnyvale, California-based firm passed into the hands of Verizon Media for less than $ 5 billion, a figure visibly lower than $ 44.6 billion than Yahoo! rejected from Microsoft in February 2008.

The Yahoo! Responses towards the final closure mark that, As of April 20, new questions can no longer be published, nor can existing ones be answered. From May 4, meanwhile, the site will be inaccessible and will redirect to the Yahoo! Users who wish to download their data from the platform may do so until June 30.

The closing of the platform may be a blow to nostalgia for those who lived through their teens in the mid-2000s. But beyond that, it is unlikely that anyone will miss Yahoo! Answers for the quality or depth of your content.

