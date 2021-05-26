Yahir returns to soap operas in a romantic plan – El Sol de México

Yahir returns to the film set to make a special appearance in the Televisa novel La desalmada. After his participation in My husband has a family, the actor returns to dramatic roles now sharing a cast with Livia Brito.

“My character is Brito’s first love. She has no family, she lives for herself and for her family. He is a noble and honest cattle rancher and has a beautiful, pure and white love, “said the singer at a press conference.

Produced by José Alberto El Güero Castro, la desalmada is one of Televisa’s largest productions in recent years with a cast made up of José Ron, Marjorie de Souza, Eduardo Santamarina, Marlene Favela, Sergio Basañez and Ana Martin, among others. “I’m happy because there is a super casting and it will soon be released in the United States,” he said.

His return to the set coincides with his preparations now to release what will be his eighth studio album. Yahir said that since February 2019 he has been working on this album that due to the pandemic was postponed and that it will finally see the light before the end of the year.

“In about a month we will be releasing a single. We have a job that for me is the strongest of my life. And this song is the most impressive, the one with the lyrics, the music, the production, all the dynamics, the power punch, everything I’m looking for in a song, “he said.

For the new album, Yahir will bet on a more classic sound that will recall his beginnings as an artist: “We are looking for a very interesting Italian rock, rock-pop roll. And this first song has many things of this: guitar solo, a lot of strings, it’s dramatic. We could call it a pop rock ballad ”.

On this new material, Yahir worked closely with Chucho Rivas as a composer. Who he met when he was a judge in the tenth edition of La Academia, a reality show from which he also graduated in 2002.

“He was a kid when he was there. I was his godfather at that Academy and since he was a child he has shown plenty of talent, and he is polishing it, always growing, he has a special sensitivity and is a composer that I admire a lot. And in the midst of so much urban, he has that essence of ballads and those songs ”.

It will be with Chucho Rivas with whom Yahir offers his first live show after 15 months of absence. Tomorrow he will offer a self-concert at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where he will take a tour of his discography and see his audience head-on again.

“We are fortunate to experience this return to theaters and concerts. It is a light on the way, something very important for us in music, we stopped and it gave us a lot of time to inspire ourselves, elaborate and produce things ”.

In addition to these projects, Yahir continues to offer performances as part of the cast of Hoy no melero, which after months of detention returned to the billboard of the Centro Cultural Teatro II.