The Mexican singer-songwriter Yahir, offered a short digital concert through the social networks of a renowned artisan jewelry brand, in order not to miss the celebration of Mother’s Day, due to the isolation policies imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fans connected several minutes earlier from different parts of the world, awaiting the online show, which finally It started with the theme “Don’t get away from me” and later “Gem”, Originally from the musical group Los Tri-o, who sang on guitar accompanied by one of its musicians.

“Happy Mother’s Day, a big kiss to all with a lot of love, to all the places and from where they are watching us, thanks also to my friends from Pandora for making this possible, I know it is difficult, right now we are far from moms we love so much, so let’s try to make them spend a little while at ease, “Yahir said to officially open the broadcast.

After interpreting his hit The Madness, He took the opportunity to read the comments of his followers, greet the thousands of viewers who connected from different parts of the world and congratulate all the mothers.

The singer also sang a new version of the song Te metiste, originally by the Mexican regional band Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, which the public praised among the comments of the digital concert.

“Bravo, bravo”, “Thank you for this concert”, “Beautiful songs”, “I missed listening to you sing”, “This is the best gift”, “What a beautiful detail you are singing today”, some netizens wrote in comments during the broadcast .

“I am happy to be able to sing in this live for all of you, he is my fellow countryman Arturo García on guitar,” he said to present his young musician and perform the classic bolero Three Gifts, which overflowed the applause of his neighbors, who specified in concert outside his residence.

“Thank you very much, paisa, thank you very much friends of Pandora for inviting us and you because wow, how many people, a kiss for all, greetings as far as you go, take good care of yourselves, this is the time to take care of ourselves, a hug from my lands, see you”, Yahir said from his native Sonora to conclude the brief transmission in the framework of Mother’s Day.

jb

