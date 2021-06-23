Yafan Wang manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Jana Fett

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 01:01 CEST

Yafan Wang, China, number 123 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and fifty-two minutes by 7 (7) -6 (3) and 6-3 to the croatian Jana fett, number 201 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The match data show that Wang managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, achieved a 69% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 64% of the service points. As for the Croatian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve once, achieved 62% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 58% of her service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. 128 players participate in this specific stage. It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.