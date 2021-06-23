Yafan Wang beats Maryna Zanevska in qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 05:45 CEST

The Chinese tennis player Yafan Wang, number 123 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and fifteen minutes by 6-3 and 6-3 Belgian Maryna Zanevska, number 194 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Chinese player managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times, obtained a 66% first serve, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points. As for Zanevska, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 44% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to enter the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.