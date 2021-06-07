Yadir Mujica in All Star mode

In my opinion, even before the tournament started, Yadir Mujica was the highest level player on the Cuba team and he showed it in the three games he played in Florida.

I still don’t understand the inexplicable decision to replace him in the ninth inning, being the best hitter of the game against the Canadians; Without being a guru or anything like that, I think that if he had consumed his turn, Mujica would have given another twist to the game, since he was fully empowered by connecting to the ball, during every opportunity.

Since the semifinals of Series 60, the man from Matanzas showed his best level against the Leñadores de Las Tunas and did not stop either in the final against the Alazanes de Granma; batting almost 500 average in 12 games.

At that time it was a claim that silenced many criticisms about the figure of Yadir, who after his return to the ball in the middle of the season, did not show his usual form, a deconcentrated look, lacking in tact, in a deplorable state that raised many doubts, but life rewarded him again and after the absence of Arrebarruena, after the first postseason match against the Elephants of Cienfuegos, Mujica assumed, he had his moment.

We are talking about a professional and professional man not only for playing for the New York Yankees, reaching triple A, rubbing shoulders with men like Eduardo Núñez and Ramiro Peña, at that time the natural substitutes of Derek Jeter himself; We are talking about a professional because from the beginning he devoted himself to baseball and after his departure from the MLB circuit, he shone in every league he could play, in Chinese Taipei, in Mexico and in Venezuela; In the latter, it is worth clarifying that although I did not have possibilities wearing the uniform of the historic Navegantes del Magallanes, if he hit what he wanted in the parallel league or development tournament.

Returning to the issue of the Pre-Olympic and the performance of Yadir Mujica, another reflection of his excellent level, was his role as second baseman, to the point that no one felt the absence of the aforementioned César Prieto.

He is a versatile man, very focused on his work and who at 35 may be living his best moment as an athlete.

I do not think that everything was gray for Cuba in the pre-Olympic, because despite not obtaining the classification, not even the opportunity to look for the last ticket, even so, there were memorable performances like that of Yadir Mujica; with that I stay.